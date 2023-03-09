Watch CBS News

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor's office said he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms. He'll isolate and work remotely for a couple of days. He last tested positive in May 2022.
