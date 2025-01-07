Watch CBS News

"Gone Girl" kidnapper facing even more charges

Two weeks after he drugged and kidnapped Denise Huskins from her Vallejo, California home in 2015, “American Nightmare” kidnapper Matthew Muller allegedly committed another crime in neighboring Contra Costa County.
