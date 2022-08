Getting Answers: Are schools focused on the wrong threat? Safety concerns are front and center again after another intruder made it on to the Stagg High School campus this week. The campus breach comes nearly six months after 15-year-old Aliycia Reynaga was stabbed to death on the Stagg High School campus in April by 52-year-old Anthony Gray. He allegedly tried to grab two girls in the school's parking lot before killing the Stockton teenager and rising softball star.