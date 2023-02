See What's On CBS13

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks Sen. Feinstein's historic career after she announced her retirement.

Gary Dietrich talks Sen. Feinstein's retirement announcement CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks Sen. Feinstein's historic career after she announced her retirement.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On