Forced onto the FAIR plan: Why are low-risk homes losing insurance? California's insurance of last resort is supposed to be for homes with *high* wildfire risk, but our CBS News California data analysis found that the vast majority of people in the FAIR Plan live in areas that the insurance companies classify as "low risk". California's insurance of last resort is supposed to be for homes with high wildfire risk, but our CBS News California data analysis found that the vast majority of people in the FAIR plan live in areas that the insurance companies classify as "low-risk." Julie Watts investigates why people in low-risk areas are being forced onto the FAIR plan and why new regulations may not help to get them off the high-cost, low-coverage plan and back to normal insurance.