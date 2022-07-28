Watch CBS News

Fire Breaks Out At Newcastle Mobile Home Park

According to the Newcastle Fire Protection District, on Tuesday around 3:20 a.m. a fire broke out at a unit in a mobile home park. One victim who sustained minor injuries was located and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.