Fake "Ghost Students" trying to steal financial aid by the thousands in California Thousands of so-called "Ghost Students" are applying to California colleges to steal financial aid. According to the SF Chronicle, people's identities are being stolen to enroll in community colleges across California and the country. Since so many classes shifted online during the pandemic, 20% of California's community college applications are scams. Fake enrollments crowd out legitimate students and create hours of work for colleges to eliminate the fake students.