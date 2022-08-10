Encampments that block Sacramento sidewalks could lead to a misdemeanor, possible ban on encampments Sacramento city is ready to pass an ordinance to charge homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. It would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians and around building entrances. Also, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on an ordinance to ban homeless encampments from the entire American River Parkway – whereas 2,000 people are camping.