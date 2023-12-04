Elk Grove bakery working hard on cookies for passengers of Old Sacramento's Polar Express train Elk Grove based bakery Sinful Treats is working to deliver delicious cookies for the Polar Express Train Ride in Old Sacramento. Just tonight—Santa’s little helpers are dishing out 4,900 cookies. And you don’t need a train ticket to try their treats or those from other local bakers. Sinful Treats started delivering fresh cookies for the Polar Express ride in 2011. Years later—they continue the tradition.