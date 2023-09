See What's On CBS13

A south Natomas family is calling on thieves to return a beloved family member: a French Bulldog named Zeke.

Dognappers take Frenchie out of south Natomas backyard A south Natomas family is calling on thieves to return a beloved family member: a French Bulldog named Zeke.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On