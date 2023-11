See What's On CBS13

A crash involving a big rig forced a closure of part of Highway 99 south of Yuba City on Wednesday night.

Crash involving big rig closes highway south of Yuba City A crash involving a big rig forced a closure of part of Highway 99 south of Yuba City on Wednesday night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On