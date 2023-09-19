Charges against Roseville park shooter being consolidated into one charge All charges against the alleged Roseville shooter are being consolidated into one case. That decision came today during Eric Abril's court appearance in Placer County. Abril is accused of murder and attempted murder, after fatally shooting James Makegan as CHP officers tried to serve a search warrant in April. Then in July, Abril pleaded not guilty to escaping from custody at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center. With the combined charges, the Placer County District Attorney's Office says he could face life in prison without parole.