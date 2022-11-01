Call Kurtis: Refund confusion over Van Gogh exhibits with nearly identical names Competing Vincent Van Gogh exhibits are causing some confusion in Sacramento. There are two events with similar names, happening at the same time. Viewer Kevin Rice of Elk Grove says he needed a refund for five tickets he bought to Beyond Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience. Initially set for December, the company moved up the dates to November. But, he writes, "Beyond Van Gogh Sacramento has refused to honor my full refund request, despite numerous email requests." As a result, he called us.