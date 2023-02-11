California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money we're getting answers on the state of the California high-speed rail project. High-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring in California. Construction continues in the Central Valley but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time?