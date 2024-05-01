Watch CBS News

California 2030: The future of Roseville Pt. 2

In this segment of California 2030, we again hear from Krista Bernasconi, the vice mayor of Roseville. She talked to us about the future of the city and what they're doing right now that they believe will bring even more people to Roseville.
