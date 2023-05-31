Watch CBS News

5 kids hit by van in Pollock Pines

The CHP says a driver in a van hit five children while they were crossing the road at Pony Express Trail near Oak Street. The children were airlifted to the hospital. The driver, who is not suspected of DUI, stayed at the scene.
