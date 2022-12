4 people killed in fiery Granite Bay crash identified The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified those in the car- as driver 61-year-old Jerry Cepel and passengers 65-year-old Paul Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack, and 45-year-old Karan Pannu. The CHP says the car went off the road last along Roseville Parkway, hit two trees, and burst into flames. Speed is believed to have been a factor.