Zara says it regrets ad that critics said resembled images from Gaza

Clothing retailer Zara has pulled an ad that some social media users said resembled images from Gaza, sparking calls for a boycott. The image showed a model holding a mannequin wrapped in white cloth, which some felt looked like recent images of dead children in Gaza during the Israel and Hamas war.

Many social media users on X complained about the image, with some calling it "tasteless" and "horrendous." Others used the #BoycottZara hashtag and some posted videos of protesters at Zara stores.

In one video, protesters hold what appears to be fake babies wrapped in white cloth – resembling the images out of Gaza that they say Zara mimicked. In another video, a Zara store in Montreal appears to be vandalized, the word "Gaza" spray painted in red across its doors.

Protesters also flocked outside of a Zara store in Tunisia, video obtained by Reuters shows.

The U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority, which regulates advertisements, received complaints about the ad, according to BBC News. CBS News has reached out to confirm if the authority had a conversation with Zara about the ad.

In a statement on Instagram, Zara said the campaign was "conceived in July and photographed in September."

The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, when Hamas, a terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a massive and deadly attack on Israel, taking hundreds of hostages.

Zara said the campaign, called "The Jacket," presents "a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context."

"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," according to the company's statement. "Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone."

Thousands have been killed in both Israel and Gaza and last month, Israel temporarily halted its attack on Gaza in exchange for hostages, but the fighting has since resumed and hopes for a cease-fire have faded.