Yuba Water contractor dies in fall at Northern California construction site

A Yuba Water Agency contractor died in a fall at a construction site in Northern California, officials said Thursday.

A spokesperson for the agency said the person died from a fall down an embankment while operating construction equipment near the New Colgate Powerhouse in the Yuba County community of Dobbins, just southwest of New Bullards Bar Reservoir.

Yuba Water confirmed to CBS Sacramento that the fall happened during the early afternoon on Thursday.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the agency said no further details about the fall were available.

"We are just devastated and still processing what exactly happened," said Willie Whittlesey, general manager of the Yuba Water Agency. "Our hearts are with the family, friends and coworkers who are suffering through unimaginable loss, and with our own staff who supported the accident response today."