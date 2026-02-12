Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers baseball team rebrands as the Freebirds

Marysville's independent professional baseball team, the High Wheelers, is rebranding.

The 2024 Pioneer League champions announced their name change on Thursday.

As of the upcoming season, the High Wheelers will now play as the Freebirds.

"It's fearless, it's fun, and it doesn't take itself too seriously, while still being competitive and proud of where we come from," said General Manager Harrison Shapiro in a statement.

Willy the Wild Chicken will serve as the team's new mascot.

The team started play as the High Wheelers in 2024, winning the championship in their inaugural season. At the time, they played their home games at UC Davis' Dobbins Stadium.

For the 2025 season, the team moved to Marysville's Bryant Field.

The Freebirds' 2026 season is set to kick off on May 19.