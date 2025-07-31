Yuba-Sutter Food Bank urges truckers to donate extra loads

The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank is calling on truck drivers to help fight hunger by turning big rigs into big help. They're asking for truckers to donate any extra food, surplus or rejected food.

"The [Highway] 99 and Highway 20 run right through here, so there's tons of trucks coming in and out every day," said Abi Smith, program development specialist for the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.

The food bank has a volunteer who is also a trucker. He started asking his trucking friends to donate their surplus, only to learn most of them wouldn't do it out of fear of liability issues. Now, the food bank is working to clear the air.

"We want to reach out to the community and let them know there is no liability, unless you knowingly bring something that is tainted," said Cathy Turman, admin for the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.

Under good Samaritan laws, food donations are protected, meaning truckers are safe from civil and criminal liability when donating apparently wholesome food in good faith to nonprofits.

"We're trying to get the word out to more truckers and more companies," Smith said. "It helps us. It helps them, and it helps divert that stuff from the landfill. It helps everybody."

The food bank says it doesn't have to be a whole truckload, just anything that may have been rejected for whatever reason. They'll even issue a donation receipt.

"These huge truckloads of food that are perfectly usable for us and perfectly edible for the community, it's huge for that," Smith said.

The donations will be inspected to ensure they can better serve the average of 38,000 people a month who need assistance. And in a time when the food bank is facing budget cuts, they need all the help they can get.

"This kind of thing, relying on our community, instead of relying on maybe some grants or some federal funding that's been cut, it'll be awesome to rely on our community and these third-party individuals," Smith said.

The food bank regularly welcomes 18-wheelers, so there is a place for big rigs to turn around. The food bank is open for donations Monday through Friday.