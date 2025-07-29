Yuba County correctional officer arrested on suspicion of smuggling cell phones into jail

A now-former Northern California correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was smuggling cell phones into jail.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating Officer Martin Palacios Lugo back on July 24 after discovering two cell phones hidden in the jail's housing unit.

Detectives identified Officer Lugo as the suspect who allegedly smuggled the cell phones in.

Lugo was served a search warrant during his next shift, with detectives then allegedly finding three other cell phones and more than $2,000 in cash.

"I was saddened to learn about this betrayal of trust and disregard for the safety of our staff and those in our care," said Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson in a statement on the arrest.

Lugo was taken into custody on Monday and is facing charges of bribery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a wireless communication device in a correctional facility.

The sheriff's office noted that Lugo has resigned from his position.