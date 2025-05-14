Mountain lion euthanized after killing 4 goats on property of Northern California daycare

CAMPTONVILLE – A mountain lion was euthanized after it killed four goats on the property of an in-home daycare in a small Yuba County town, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a residential property in Camptonville near the elementary school on Cleveland Avenue after being notified that a mountain lion was entering the property.

Given how close it was to children and the potential threat to public safety, the sheriff's office requested help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services.

The mountain lion was then spotted again on Wednesday morning when people in the community tried to haze it, but did not have success.

USDA officials and deputies responded to the scene and located the mountain lion. Due to the ongoing risk, deputies said the mountain lion was euthanized.

Camptonville is about 85 miles northeast of Sacramento