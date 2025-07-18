Search on for 2 suspects in Yuba City after reports of multiple vehicle thefts

A search is on for two men suspected of stealing vehicles in Yuba City Friday morning, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the Gidda Loop and Josephine Way area.

It was reported that three vehicles were stolen, and one more was attempted, according to deputies.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a security jacket with patches and a badge.

In a surveillance video that the Sutter County Sheriff's Office shared to social media, a suspect can be seen entering a car. The video goes on to show the suspect using a flashlight to look around. The suspect can be seen exiting the car and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at (530) 822-7307.