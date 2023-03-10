Man, 36, arrested after he allegedly shot at 2 people he accused of trespassing

YUBA CITY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot at two people he accused of trespassing in Yuba City.

The incident happened on March 8 along the 3200 block of Pease Road. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 4 p.m. to investigate a report of a man firing at least two gunshots at people.

Deputies talked to two men at the scene who reported that the suspect – 36-year-old Bahadur Singh – confronted them and accused them of trespassing.

While the two men were leaving the area, deputies believe that Singh pulled out a gun and shot two rounds at the ground near the men. Neither man was hit.

An investigation found that the men didn't trespass, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies later showed up at Singh's home and detained him without incident. He was then arrested after a search warrant uncovered several alleged illegal items, including firearms.

Singh is now facing charges of assault with a firearm, possession of illegal firearms, and brandishing a firearm.