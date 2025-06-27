Yuba City student wins big in statewide ag-inspired writing contest

A Yuba City student is a big state winner for a story she wrote about agriculture.

This week, she held a book reading at the Sutter County Library with the help of the Sutter County Children and Families Commission, which is promoting the book.

The book has seven different stories from seven talented students across the state of California. One of those talented students is Yuba City local Josephine Slattery, 11.

"My mom opened the thing and it said 'state winner Josephine Slattery,' and I was so excited," Josephine said.

Josephine is going into 6th grade. On Friday, she read her story out of a newly published book by California Ag in the Classroom after winning a statewide writing competition inspired by agriculture.

"She kind of went off and did her own thing, and she had whipped it out within like two hours," Said Chelsey Slattery, Josephine's mother. "So I think going on that harvester ride really inspired her."

"I actually went on a harvester ride with my uncle Joel and his dog Steiger, and it was really informational for me. I learned a lot of stuff," Josephine said.

Josephine's story in the book is called "The Little Farm Dog." It's based on a true experience on her uncle's farm.

"There's a part that inspires me a lot because I like to see the wheat and rice getting harvested, and it's really cool," she said.

"California Ag in the Classroom also offers resources, so she used a couple of fact sheets on the different birds that migrate through the rice fields," Chelsey Slattery said.

The young author was even invited to the California State Capitol to share her story there and meet the other winners.

"All of the winners throughout the state were there, and that's when they got their awards and certificates signed by state legislators," Chelsey Slattery said.

Chelsey Slattery is an advocate for farm-to-school programs, working for the Yuba City Unified School District's nutrition services department. She says her daughter being able to engage with her uncle, a real farmer, allowed her to ask questions, which stimulated further curiosity — something she encourages other students to pursue.

"Getting kids on field trips out to farms, especially here locally, just to see the local agriculture. There are so many different varieties of crops we farm locally here. It really does inspire them and helps learn about where their food comes from," Chelsey Slattery said.

Josephine was happy to share her story with the community, even giving out some signed books to her fans.

"She's a very intelligent student and child, and she was able to take all of that knowledge and put it into words," Chelsey Slattery said. "She's just very creative, and it's inspiring."

The book was illustrated by high school art students. Josephine said there's a chance there will be more writing in her future, and she just might enter the competition again next year.