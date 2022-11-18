Watch CBS News
Yuba City school's award ceremony canceled after anonymous AirDropped threat

YUBA CITY — Authorities say an anonymous threat was AirDropped during an awards ceremony at a Yuba City school. 

The incident happened Thursday evening at River Valley High School. 

Superintendent Doreen Osumi confirmed that an anonymous threat was AirDropped to people during an awards ceremony. Exactly what was stated has not been disclosed, but Yuba City police were notified. 

All activities at the ceremony were then canceled due to the threat. 

Law enforcement officers searched the school and determined that the threat was not credible, Osumi said. 

AirDrop is a wireless file transfer service available for people with Apple devices. It has come under some scrutiny over how it also allows for people to anonymously send unwanted messages to others nearby.

