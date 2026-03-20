Yuba City police release video of officer shooting suspect armed with shovel

The Yuba City Police Department released video of an officer shooting a suspect armed with a shovel in late February.

The video released was of an incident that took place along Rapid Falls Drive on Feb. 26.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. when officers received a report that a man, who was naked, was acting erratically and running down Wild River Drive.

A call reported that a man punched a woman and smashed through the caller's front door. The video shows the man running into the door multiple times before turning around and running away.

When officers arrived, the suspect was located, but he took off running. The suspect eventually laid down and placed his arms behind his back. But when two officers approached him, police said he became combative. The video shows officers using tasers and batons, but they were not effective.

The suspect then entered a backyard where he grabbed a shovel and began swinging it at an officer multiple times. It was at this point that an officer shot the suspect, police said.

The video shows the suspect briefly resisting arrest, but officers were able to place him in handcuffs and provide medical aid.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Guillermo Figueroa of Yuba City, who remains in a Sacramento-area hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Viewer discretion is advised.