Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Yuba City police

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A suspect is in the hospital after a shooting involving Yuba City police on Thursday morning, authorities said. 

Officers responded to the area near Bogue Road and Rapid Falls Drive around 9:15 a.m., where they say the shooting happened, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

There were no details released about what led up to the shooting or the extent of the suspect's injuries. Police said no officers were seriously injured. 

Yuba City police are warning residents to expect a significant police presence in the area for the time being. Police also noted that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. 

