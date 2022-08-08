Watch CBS News
Yuba City man arrested for allegedly using girl to produce child pornography

YUBA CITY -- A 40-year-old Yuba City man was arrested Monday for allegedly using a local girl in producing child pornography. 

The city's police department said that it initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a resident in Yuba City might be downloading child pornography. 

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and seized several devices. During an examination, detectives found hundreds of images of child pornography, police say. 

The detectives also discovered a local "juvenile female victim" whom the suspect had contacted and obtained photos. After finding these images, officers arrested the suspect. 

The man was booked into the Sutter County Jail pending charges of child pornography and using an underage person to produce obscene matter. 

August 8, 2022

