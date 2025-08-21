Yuba City's Concerts in the Park are back after Hard Rock Sacramento steps up to sponsor event

Yuba City's Concerts in the Park return thanks to help from sponsor

Yuba City voters shot down a 1% sales tax hike in last November's election, sending a ripple through the city's budget and canceling a beloved event in the community, Concerts in the Park. But thanks to an unexpected sponsor, they're back on.

"We went from it's not in the budget to hard rock stepped up and hello Yuba City," said Dave Shaw, mayor of Yuba City.

Concerts in the Park are back. The series was canceled earlier this year after the city was facing a $1.2 million budget shortfall.

"It's unfortunate, but I understand the city is tightening its belt for whatever reason it may be, and it's impacting the amount of money they can invest in improving the community," said Yuba City resident Dan Lopez.

"When we first started this journey because of budgetary cuts, it was unfortunately these great things that were first on the chopping block," Shaw said.

The summer concerts are well-loved by community members, so the city turned to Hard Rock Sacramento for help.

"We wanted to be involved. We wanted to make sure that artists in our area have the opportunity to be spotlighted and, of course, people in the region can come out and enjoy a fun evening every Thursday night," said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

"I think it's great that they're stepping up and helping the community," said Lopez. "It's a form of entertainment, and it helps people pass the time in the evenings."

The summer concerts are free, and everything is local, from the musicians to the vendors. But it is a hot August night.

"Stay hydrated, bring water, bring an ice chest, get the towels that are wet," Shaw said.

After Thursday, there will be four more Concerts in the Park. The event runs on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.