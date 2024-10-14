Yosemite National Park reservation requirement season ends early

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – Visitors will no longer need to get reservations to drive into Yosemite, officials say.

Last week, Yosemite National Park officials announced that they would be ending the 2024 reservation season on Oct. 13.

The reservation requirement is ending a few weeks earlier than planned, officials say. The park had originally planned on extending the requirement through Oct. 27, but officials say they've been monitoring visitor use patterns and decided on cutting it short.

Yosemite implements the peak-hours reservation requirement to try and control the crush of visitors that descend on the park on weekends and holidays during warmer months.

According to National Park Service data, Yosemite is the sixth-most visited national park in the US with more 3.8 million visitors in 2023.

People who had already bought reservations valid after Oct. 13 will be automatically refunded, the park says.