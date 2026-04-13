5 of 8 indicted in deadly Esparto explosion appear in Yolo County court

Five of the eight people arrested in connection with last year's Esparto explosion, which killed seven men, were arraigned in Yolo County court on Monday.

Craig Cutright, Tammy Machado, Samuel Machado, Jack Lee, and Douglas Michael Tollefsen appeared in court. The five are among eight total defendants arrested following a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday that also brought forth murder charges tied to the deadly explosion and an alleged long-running illegal explosives operation at the Esparto site.

The seven people killed in the July 1, 1015, explosion were Angel Mathew Voller, 18, of Stockton, California; Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, 43, of San Andreas, California; Neil Justin Li, 41, of San Francisco, California; Joel Jeremias Melendez, 28, of Sacramento, California; Christopher Goltiao Bocog, 45, of San Francisco, California; Jesus Manaces Ramos, 18, of San Pablo, California; and Jhony Ernesto Ramos, 22, of San Pablo, California.

During Monday's hearing, no decisions were made and no one entered a plea, as the arraignment has been continued to Thursday for the five defendants. The attorneys for Lee and Tollefsen joined the courtroom virtually, stating they would no longer be representing those clients. Each will now be appointed a public defender.

Court records tied to the indictment allege a decades-long conspiracy operating out of Samuel Machado's property that prosecutors say became a hub for the import and sale of illegal explosives under private labels, including branded products such as "Bean Day Ho," "For the Streets," "Big Bully," and "Double OG."

Sam Machado is a former Yolo County sheriff's lieutenant, and his wife, Tammy Machado, worked as an administrative assistant at the sheriff's office. Prosecutors additionally allege Samuel Machado used his law enforcement background to help shield the operation as it expanded from 13 storage containers in 2015 to more than 50 by 2025, plus a 5,000-square-foot warehouse.

Prosecutors also allege that multiple companies operated from the Machado property, including Devastating Pyrotechnics and Blackstar Fireworks, where more than 11 million pounds of explosives were imported over a 10-year period, with roughly 1 million pounds on site at the time of the blast.

The indictment further alleges that some defendants, including Cutright, were involved in those operations, with authorities saying Cutright, a volunteer Esparto firefighter, was tied to Blackstar Fireworks beginning around 2023, while others were associated with Devastating Pyrotechnics, which is where the explosion occurred.

Authorities say some suspects held federal explosives-related licenses issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but none of the storage containers themselves were licensed for explosives storage near homes or public roads.

It was a packed courtroom. Family of the victims, supporters and community members showed up for the arraignment.

"There are no words to describe the pain, but you have to get through with life. And finally, that we have justice, or we're starting to get justice, this is the beginning of an end," said Jhanelly Ramos, who lost two brothers in the explosion.

"It's already been nine months. The wheels of justice turn very slowly. The family understands that, but they're glad the process has begun," said Ramin Younessi, who is representing the Ramos family.

Jesus Ramos, one of the victims, was expecting a baby at the time of his death. That baby was born just two months ago.

"The baby, she's beautiful. Identical to my brother, literally twins," said Ramos. "Looking at her just brings me joy."