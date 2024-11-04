Yolo County elections office implements renovations, security enhancements for Election Day

WOODLAND — Just in time for Election Day, Yolo County voters will notice renovations and extra security measures at the elections office in Woodland.

Registrar of Voters Jessie Salinas said the remodel comes at a time when election offices across the country are seeing threats ahead of November 5.

"There's been a lot of angst out there and frustrations that's been expressed," Salinas said. "We wanted to make sure our election officials are safe, so we put these security measures in place."

The upgrades include newly added plexiglass in front of poll workers, secured doors, and renovations to the hallways to make for a more open and efficient system for people wanting to come inside the headquarters to ask questions or observe the process.

Salinas said these changes just wrapped up and will be a first-time Election Day addition.

"Even just a year ago at the primary, we still did not have any plexiglass," Salinas said.

The focus of the change is election security and making sure every single person who walks through the door feels safe, whether they are casting a ballot or counting it.

"This new front entrance has been fortified for security purposes. We have some new coverage and plexiglass and full door that's locked and secured for our voters and our staff feel safe because they know they're being protected," Salinas said.

Salinas stressed that while they are vowing a secure and seamless election process, everyone should know their work is not finished when election night is over. They have until December to certify the results and everyone should be patient in knowing each and every vote matters.