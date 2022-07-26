Yolo County launching new warning system to let residents know when to mask up as COVID cases rise

DAVIS – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in Yolo County. To slow the spread, the county is launching a new warning system to let people know when they should mask up to bring awareness to the upward trend.

Instead of looking at case rates, the county is monitoring the spread through COVID-19 wastewater levels.

Pachamama Coffee still requires employees to wear masks, but not customers.

"It's kind of a lead by example," said Sariah Bugnacki, a barista there. "I think when people see us wearing masks, they tend to put their masks on more."

When the café heard the county launched a new voluntary sign campaign, it welcomed the idea.

"We want to let people know suggestions that they should be wearing masks or not," said Bugnacki.

Indoor places can post color-coded signs based on COVID-19 risk levels and recommends who should mask up at that level. Currently, the level is red for high transmission.

Businesses can download the flyers here.

"If there is a flare-up, it is good to know so we're not all wandering without a mask off," said Jeffrey Troughton.

Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said she knows people are suffering from another COVID effect: fatigue.

Many people aren't staying current with the latest on the virus.

"We want people to make that decision based on up-to-date information and that's why we have these signs that indicate today's COVID risk level," Dr. Sisson said.

When Yolo County refers to indoor masks, it means high-quality masks like an N95 or KN95 – not surgical or cloth masks. They tend to be pricier, so the county is distributing 20,000 free high-quality masks throughout the area including the libraries.

However, some people say they have already made up their minds. Michelle Troughton has a differing viewpoint from her son, Jeffrey Troughton. The pair went book shopping in the downtown area.

"I think they're done with someone telling them what to do," said Michelle Troughton.

Public health officials say they are aware some people will opt not to wear masks, but just want them to be aware of the risk level.