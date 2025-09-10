Xfinity service knocked out in parts of Northern and Central California after crash

A large internet disruption affecting communities across parts of Northern and Central California on Wednesday was caused by a crash, officials say.

Xfinity says a vehicle struck a utility pole, disrupting both Xfinity and Comcast Business service.

The communities affected include customers in Clovis, Elk Grove, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, Mendota, Perkins, and Rancho Cordova.

Exactly where the crash happened was not disclosed, but Xfinity says crews are at the scene and trying to repair the problem.

No estimated time of full restoration was given, but Xfinity is urging customers to check for updates at xfinity.com/status.