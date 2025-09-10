Watch CBS News
Local News

Xfinity service knocked out in parts of Northern and Central California after crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A large internet disruption affecting communities across parts of Northern and Central California on Wednesday was caused by a crash, officials say.

Xfinity says a vehicle struck a utility pole, disrupting both Xfinity and Comcast Business service.

The communities affected include customers in Clovis, Elk Grove, Fresno, Lodi, Los Banos, Madera, Mendota, Perkins, and Rancho Cordova.

Exactly where the crash happened was not disclosed, but Xfinity says crews are at the scene and trying to repair the problem.

No estimated time of full restoration was given, but Xfinity is urging customers to check for updates at xfinity.com/status.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue