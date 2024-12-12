X Games to be held in Sacramento from 2025 through 2027

SACRAMENTO — For the first time ever, the X Games will call Sacramento home and will be held in the city from 2025 through 2027, officials are announcing Thursday.

Steve Dooner, the CEO of the organization California Dreamin', are making the announcement at Cal Expo along with Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa, California Exposition & State Fair CEO Tom Martinez and an all-star athlete panel.

The X Games have been held in various locations and venues across the world, including in California. Earlier this year, the summer games were held in the California cities of Los Angeles, San Diego and Ventura.

California Dreamin' was founded in 2023 and is expected to reopen the former Raging Waters at Cal Expo as a new water park named Calibunga at Cal Expo in 2027.