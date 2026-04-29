X Games announces music headliners for Sacramento debut this summer

After postponing its originally planned 2025 stop in the capital city, X Games is moving forward with its return to Sacramento this summer — now with a major music lineup attached.

Organizers announced Wednesday that electronic music star Kaskade, Grammy-winning producer Mustard and DJ Subtronics will headline concerts during the debut of the MoonPay X Games League at Cal Expo from June 26–28.

The announcement marks a significant step forward after X Games said last year it would delay its Sacramento debut to focus on launching its new team-based competition format, the X Games League, or XGL. At the time, CEO Jeremy Bloom described the move as a "strategic pause," leaving questions about whether the city's planned multi-year run would proceed.

Now, Sacramento is set to host the inaugural summer event for the new league, which will combine action sports competition with a festival-style experience.

According to organizers, more than 100 athletes will compete across skateboarding, BMX and Moto X events throughout the three-day competition, alongside nightly concerts and a large-scale fan festival known as X-Fest.

Kaskade is scheduled to headline Friday night, while Mustard and Subtronics will co-headline Saturday's performances.

Bloom said the addition of major music acts reflects the broader vision for the new league, positioning the event as more than a traditional sports competition.

The event will feature 18 medal contests, including marquee competitions like BMX Park, Skateboard Street and Moto X Best Trick, spread across all three days.

In addition to the competitions and concerts, organizers say fans can expect immersive experiences throughout the festival grounds. Skateboarding star Nyjah Huston is also set to DJ a private kickoff event ahead of the competition.

Tickets for the event — including three-day passes, single-day admission and music-only options — are now on sale, with organizers warning prices will increase as inventory becomes limited.

The X Games were originally slated to begin a three-year run in Sacramento starting in 2025, before that initial event was postponed.