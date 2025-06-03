Watch CBS News
Grass fire burns north of Woodland near E. Kentucky Avenue

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A grass fire has burned around 100 acres near Woodland early Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. 

The fire is burning near E. Kentucky Avenue, between N. Pioneer Avenue and County Road 102, north of the Woodland city center.

It appears a wheat farmer was harvesting their crop when the fire started, firefighters say. 

Woodland Fire officials are urging people to avoid the area so emergency vehicles have full access to the scene.

Firefighters say some structures and farm equipment were threatened. 

woodland-grass-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire near Woodland. Woodland Fire Department

This is a developing story. 

