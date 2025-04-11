Watch CBS News
Woodland police arrest homicide suspect after 2024 death of toddler

By
Cecilio Padilla
Arrest made in connection to 2024 death of toddler in Woodland
WOODLAND – Detectives have made an arrest months after the death of a two-year-old boy in Woodland, police say.

The incident dates back to Aug. 26, 2024. Woodland police say they responded to a medical aid call that day near Lincoln and McKinley avenues.

Police say a two-year-old boy died, but no other details about his death have been released.

Investigators have been gathering evidence and following up on leads, but it took until this week for there to be a breakthrough in the case.

On Tuesday, Woodland police say 22-year-old Christian Jacobo was arrested in connection to the boy's death. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Jacobo is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Jacobo was charged with murder and assault on a child under eight with force. He pled not guilty in court on Friday, prosecutors said. 

Jacobo remains in jail and is being held without bail. He's scheduled to return to court on April 16. 

