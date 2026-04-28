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Woodland Highway 113 crash leaves 1 dead after failed passing attempt

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A person has died after a crash on Highway 113 in Woodland on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 9:30 a.m., it appears that a car heading northbound was trying to overtake another vehicle by driving through the center median.

That driver then lost control, officers say, leading them to cross over into the southbound lanes. The car then flipped over and crashed onto a steep embankment.

The driver of the car was ejected in the crash and died, CHP says, while a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Officers noted that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are still looking for any other possible witnesses of the crash. 

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