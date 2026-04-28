Woodland Highway 113 crash leaves 1 dead after failed passing attempt

A person has died after a crash on Highway 113 in Woodland on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 9:30 a.m., it appears that a car heading northbound was trying to overtake another vehicle by driving through the center median.

That driver then lost control, officers say, leading them to cross over into the southbound lanes. The car then flipped over and crashed onto a steep embankment.

The driver of the car was ejected in the crash and died, CHP says, while a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Officers noted that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are still looking for any other possible witnesses of the crash.