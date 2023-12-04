Woodland businesses banding together following deadly strip mall shooting

Woodland businesses band together after violent crash and shooting on their doorsteps

WOODLAND - One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a strip mall shooting in Woodland.

The incident happened at 117 W. Main St. in Woodland at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Woodland Police arrested 33-year-old David Manuel Sanchez-Gallardo for the shooting. Sergeant Richard Towle with Woodland PD said that the victim and suspect knew each other and had an on-going dispute that turned deadly.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS13 captures the moments the chaos broke out. You can hear at least three gunshots in the video.

"It is not good for us or our community," said owner of Herbalife, Alicia Betancourt.

The chaos started with a 36-year-old man threatening to shoot people inside one of the massage parlors.

"I know there was a communication from someone to the suspect and that's why he drove over to the scene," said Sgt. Towle.

Sgt. Towle said the suspect showed up in his Jeep, running over the man, making threats and crashing into the building, causing it to shake.

"Definitely concerning," said Sgt. Towle. "It was a pretty violent event."

"The people in Woodland...we know each other, which is good because that's kind of like a family town," she said.

Woodland police said it has gotten calls to this strip mall before, but crime is not common here.

"Hopefully this doesn't become a pattern or things keep transpiring or things get worse," said manager at Michel Labor Services David Rivera.

Business owners told CBS13 they will keep the surveillance cameras rolling and stick together to stop the violence.

"We keep our prayers for our community and for the people around and our business too," Betancourt said.

Police did not recover any weapons from the victim, who was making threats toward the businesses. Investigators have still not determined a motive but believe there is no further threat to the community.

Sgt. Towle reminds the community that is you see something, say something.

"Nowhere is perfect," said Rivera. "There's definitely an opportunity for stuff like this to transpire, but it doesn't feel good."