Man shot and killed at Woodland apartment complex

WOODLAND - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Woodland that happened Sunday night.

On Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of an incident at an apartment complex in the 100 block of W. Main Street where a man was threatening to shoot another man, according to Woodland Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Richard Towle. When officers arrived at the complex, they found a man who had been shot and had some other injuries. He died at the scene.

The suspected shooter was arrested a short time later, Sgt. Towle says. Police detectives believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public in connection to the shooting.