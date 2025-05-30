Elderly woman shoved, seriously injured by deputy outside Sacramento jail files civil rights lawsuit

SACRAMENTO -- A 71-year-old woman who was seriously injured after being shoved to the ground by a Sacramento sheriff's deputy has filed a civil lawsuit against the department, Sacramento County and multiple deputies involved.

The incident was captured on body-worn video and jail surveillance camera footage in October 2024, when now-former deputy Matthew Gurich forced the woman through the front doors of the main jail in downtown Sacramento.

The woman is seen making a hard fall onto the sidewalk and can be heard on video crying out in pain as multiple officers walk back inside the jail building.

Gurich was fired from the department in March of this year after being placed on administrative leave. He was subsequently charged by the Sacramento County District Attorney's office with one felony count of unlawful assault by a public officer.

"Well, it was hard to see how long she was left out there," said George Siamoutas, of the video.

The woman's sons, George and John Siamoutas, spoke to CBS13 on her behalf Friday night. She was eventually taken to the hospital with a broken femur.

"She's a 71-year-old woman, non-threatening really, and to be handled like that, I think some education is needed," said George. "They are the first responders but they have to realize, OK wait, this is a call for a doctor," added John.

The lawsuit alleges the elderly woman, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was in an active mental health episode at a Starbucks where she became disoriented, thinking she was shopping in a grocery store.

The lawsuit claims the employees did not want her to be arrested, but called police, hoping for help and resources to be offered.

The woman was arrested, taken to the Sacramento County jail and forcefully pushed out the front door upon her release. She spent several months in the hospital recovering after the incident, according to family.

The lawsuit alleges the incident violated her civil and constitutional rights, leaving her with lifelong impacts.

John says his mother also never got to say goodbye to her husband, her main caretaker, who died while she was hospitalized.

"She wasn't able to go visit him during his last days because she got taken away, injured and into a hospital. She couldn't be by his side for his last days," said John.

The family wants accountability, awareness and more mental health training across the entire sheriff's department.

"Training for mental health situations, number one. Maybe you can prevent something like this happening in the future," said George.

On Monday, June 2, the family and jail reform leaders in the community are gathering for a press conference near the main jail downtown to call attention to the lawsuit and what they want to see changed.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office for a response to this story, a spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.