Former Sacramento deputy seen on camera shoving woman out of jail faces assault charge

SACRAMENTO — An assault charge has been filed against a former Sacramento sheriff's deputy who was captured on video shoving a woman to the ground outside the downtown jail, prosecutors said Friday.

Matthew Gurich has officially been identified as the former deputy and now faces one felony count of unlawful assault by a public officer, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Gurich was fired by the sheriff's office in mid-March. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since the incident, which happened last October.

An image from a camera outside the jail shows the moment a woman was allegedly pushed by a Sacramento sheriff's deputy outside the downtown jail in October 2024. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The woman, 71, needed surgery for a broken femur as a result of being pushed to the ground upon being released from jail. CBS Sacramento spoke to her son in mid-April, who said his mother spent three months in the hospital.

The district attorney's office said it could not comment any further on the case, as it is pending.