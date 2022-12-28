Woman suffers major injuries in south Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO — A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Tuesday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 5:25 p.m. along Fruitridge Road west of Stockton Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, the driver involved in the collision fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Investigators say the woman was walking in the area when she was hit. Her name was not released.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision should contact authorities.