Missing woman found dead in vehicle during search in Stockton, police say

Stockton police are investigating a homicide after a missing woman was found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were in the area of Lido Circle and Venetian Drive around 3 p.m. as part of a missing person's investigation when they located the woman in a vehicle with apparent stab wounds, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators later confirmed she was the person they were searching for. The woman's name has not yet been released, but she has been described as a woman in her 30s

Homicide detectives responded and have since taken over the investigation. Police have not announced any suspect information or made any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.