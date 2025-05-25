Watch CBS News
Search underway for woman who fell into South Yuba River in Nevada County

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A woman in Nevada County remains missing after falling into the South Yuba River on Saturday evening, the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Fire District crews were sent to the South Yuba River near the Highway 49 bridge for reports of a person falling into the water.

Emergency crews immediately launched a search and rescue operation. The Fire District said they had crews doing bank-side observation and swift water teams and aerial surveillance teams involved in the effort.

The woman was not found on Saturday, and search efforts were suspended for safety reasons. Search and rescue members from the Nevada County Sheriff's Department took over the search effort on Sunday.

"The South Yuba River is known for its cold, swift waters and slippery rocks, which can create hazardous conditions even for experienced swimmers," the Fire District said.

A search is still underway for the woman.

