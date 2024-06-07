Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman reported trapped in room, dog die in Fairfield house fire; 2 others displaced

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Woman dies after house catches on fire in Fairfield
Woman dies after house catches on fire in Fairfield 00:21

FAIRFIELD – A woman who was reported trapped in a room and a dog died after a fire broke out at a home in Fairfield early Friday morning, officials said. 

The Fairfield Fire Department responded to reports on the 200 block of Stephen Street around 1:15 a.m. when they received a report of a fire and that an elderly woman was trapped in a room. 

The single-story home was well-involved in the rear with heavy smoke coming from the front door when the first crews arrived.

Crews upgraded the response to a second alarm, bringing more units to battle the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the woman who was reported trapped was found and died at the scene. A dog was also found dead inside the home. 

Two other people and a cat were able to escape the fire and the American Red Cross is housing them. 

Firefighters estimated the fire caused about $2,500 in damage to the property. 

No firefighters were injured and what caused the fire is under investigation.  

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 4:39 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.