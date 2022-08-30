Woman dies after hit-and-run on Broadway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A woman has died and a search is on for a hit-and-run suspect in Sacramento.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Monday along the 3700 block of Broadway.
Sacramento police say officers responded and found a woman who had been apparently struck by a vehicle. She had suffered serious injuries, officers say.
Medics rushed the woman to the hospital but she was later pronounced dead.
Detectives have since taken over the investigation. No description of the suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
